Number Of Victims Of Drone Strike In Odesa Reaches Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, a nighttime drone attack destroyed 18 apartments in a high-rise building, killing two people and injuring eight, including one child.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Priority emergency rescue operations are being carried out at the hit site in a continuous mode, involving 92 people and 21 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, as well as cynologists from a volunteer organization.

Rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble. Eight people were injured, including one child and four residents were rescued. Firefighters extinguished the fire in an area of 50 square meters.

Rescuers destroy mine onbeach

The explosion also damaged a nearby boiler house, leaving 11 apartment buildings without heat supply. A temporary accommodation for the residents has been identified.

In addition, warming and psychological assistance centers have been set up. More than 100 people received help from SES psychologists.

Volunteer organizations with the involvement of representatives of the Red Cross organized meals.

As reported, on the night of March 2, Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones.