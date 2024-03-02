Representatives Of German Bundestag Visit Azerbaijan`S Milli Majlis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament`s Legal Policy and State
Building, and Human Rights Committees, have held a meeting with a
visiting delegation of German Bundestag`s Committee on Legal
Affairs, Azernews reports.
First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Chairman of
Azerbaijani Parliament's Legal Policy and State Building Committee
Ali Huseynli shed light on the historical roots of relations
between the two nations and the valuable experience gained through
inter-parliamentary relations. He highlighted the role of German
experts in enhancing Azerbaijan`s legislation.
Ali Huseynli also provided an insight into the reconciliation
process and prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Highlighting Azerbaijan's commitment to the rapprochement and peace
agenda, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis elaborated on the
expectations of the Azerbaijan people regarding the objectivity of
European institutions, especially the fair position of Germany.
Chairman of the Human Rights Committee Zahid Oruj underlined
that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with
Germany. He pointed out that after liberation its lands from 30
years of occupation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity
and sovereignty on its own. Zahid Oruj stated that the slander
campaign conducted against Azerbaijan in some Western circles,
including the structures of the European Union, is
unacceptable.
Chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Bundestag
Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, as well as committee members
emphasized the significance of peace continuity in terms of the
development of stability, cooperation and prosperity in the South
Caucasus.
