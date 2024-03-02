NTR Jr Meets Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel; Shares 'Bangalore Diaries' Pix

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Telugu superstar NTR Jr., whose historical fiction film 'RRR' swayed people across the globe, recently met Kannada star Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Neel of 'K.G.F.' fame in Bengaluru.

The actor took to his Instagram recently and shared several pictures from his meeting with them.

In the pictures, NTR Jr. can be seen wearing a striped blue shirt.

Rishab donned a checkered blue shirt while Prashanth kept it casual with a beige coloured t-shirt.

The other pictures in the carousel also showed producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films.

Additionally, Rishab Shetty's wife Pragathi Shetty, Prashanth's wife Likitha Neel, and Lakshmi Pranathi were also seen in the pictures.

NTR Jr. wrote in the caption:“#Bangalorediaries”.

The pictures from the meeting hint at a possible collaboration between the gentlemen.

Earlier, NTR Jr. was spotted at the Hyderabad airport leaving for Bengaluru. He was seen with his 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan, as they made their way to the airport terminal to board their flight.