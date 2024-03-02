Tamil Nadu's Start-Up Ecosystem Flourishes With Over 8,000 Registered Ventures

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Mar 2

Tamil Nadu's start-up landscape has witnessed a remarkable surge, surpassing 8,000 registered ventures under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a significant leap from the 2,300 start-ups recorded in 2021.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director at Start-up Tamil Nadu, disclosed this substantial growth, as reported by BL.

The surge in start-up registrations spans various sectors, including apparel and agri-tech, indicating the diversified entrepreneurial spirit within the state.

Arun Natarajan, Founder, Venture Intelligence, a research firm that tracks start-ups, commended the proactive efforts of Start-up Tamil Nadu in facilitating registrations and leveraging Start-up India initiatives, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities.

He stated,“It is heartening to see the proactive role played by start-up Tamil Nadu in encouraging start-ups to register with and benefit from Start-up India initiatives - especially in Tier II and Tier III cities in the state - bearing fruit.”

Despite the already high number of start-ups meeting Start-up India's criteria in the state, there existed a gap in awareness regarding the benefits of registration.

To address this, Ramanathan has actively engaged with collectors of Madurai and other smaller cities and towns, laying the groundwork for heightened awareness and participation.

The state's burgeoning start-up ecosystem recently received prestigious recognition, clinching the 'Best Performer' title in the States' Start-up Ranking 2022.

This accolade, conferred during the 4th edition of the Start-up India Ranking by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, underscores Tamil Nadu's thriving entrepreneurial landscape and its pivotal role in driving innovation and economic growth.

