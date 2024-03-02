Ambani Bash:Shraddha Kapoor Attends With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were photographed at a private terminal where can be seen heading for

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Shraddha Kapoor attends with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor arrived in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.



The celebrations began on March 1 and the actress is not attending the event alone but is joined by her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody.

Shraddha and Rahul were photographed at a private terminal in Mumbai before traveling to Gujarat for the lavish pre-wedding festivities.



Rahul Mody is a film writer with industry connections who wore white and grey denim for his airport look.



A video of the two heading past the paparazzi and taking their laguagge has surfaced online.

The duo was among the other big Bollywood celebs who traveled to Jamnagar for the great event.