Russian Troops Shell Two Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery

The Russian army attacked two communities in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery on the night of March 1 to 2.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers shelled the Nikopol district with artillery. The Chervonohryhorivka community was under attack. The Marhanets community was attacked three times. The main thing is that people were not hurt," he said.

Lysak added that air defense forces had destroyed three aerial targets in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including two missiles in the Kryvyi Rih district and a drone in the Novomoskovsk district.