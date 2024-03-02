Capacity, Commercial Operations Expanded At Biman Printing Press

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : On February 28, Biman Bangladesh Airlines inaugurated the capacity increase and commercial activity expansion efforts of its Printing and Publication department.

Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines inaugurated the event at Biman Print Press in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafiul Azim, MD and CEO, Biman, said, "The improvement of all departments of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is clearly visible. We are working tirelessly to make Biman Bangladesh Airlines a smart airline. Biman's Flight Catering Centre (BFCC), Biman Poultry Complex, Biman Training Centre (BATC) and Biman Printing and Publication Department are all expanding their respective capacities. At Biman Printing Press, we are meeting our own needs and working with various government and private organisations too. Biman Press has all the modern printing solutions."

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Director Administration and Human Resources Md Siddiqur Rahman, Director Customer Service Md Motiul Islam Chowdhury, Director Corporate Planning and Training Captain AKM Aminul Islam were also present as special guests at the inauguration ceremony. Biman Press General Manager Shakil Meraj presided over the event.

Biman Printing and Publication Department established on its own land in Farmgate, Dhaka, has trained and skilled manpower, printing, polar paper carting and plate making machines from the German Heidelberg company.

New die-making, die-carting machines, glue, mat and spot lamination machines have already been added to expand the commercial operations of Biman Press.

On February 28, Biman added and inaugurated Digital Pana, PVC and Inject Printing's Eco Solvent Printing Machine.