Agreement For Flights Between Switzerland, BD Expected In Two Months

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Efforts are underway to launch direct flights between Switzerland and Bangla-desh soon, as an Air Service Agreement (ASA) is expected to be signed between the countries within two months.

"We expect an ASA will be signed between Bangladesh and Switzerland in the next two months. Then we will consider operating direct flights between the countries," said Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan on February 22 following a meeting with Reto Renggli, Swiss ambassador in Dhaka.

Switzerland wants to establish direct flights to the country from Bangladesh, the Swiss envoy said during a courtesy call on the minister, read a ministry press statement.