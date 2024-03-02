Malaysia Welcomes 142,748 Tourists From Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka : There has been a remarkable surge in tourist arrivals from Bangladesh to Malaysia in the year 2023, informed Tourism Malaysia-Dhaka in a release.
According to recent statistics released by Malaysian Tourism Board, Malaysia welcomed a staggering total of 142,748 tourists from Bangladesh in 2023.
This represents an outstanding growth rate of 141.80 per cent compared to the previous year, showcasing a significant increase in the influx of visitors from Bangladesh to Malaysia.
Furthermore, Malaysia recorded nearly 29 million foreign arrivals in 2023, becoming the most popular destination in Southeast Asia, a throne that belonged to Thailand before Covid-19, added the release.
MENAFN02032024000163011034ID1107924910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.