Malaysia Welcomes 142,748 Tourists From Bangladesh


3/2/2024 12:00:53 AM

Dhaka : There has been a remarkable surge in tourist arrivals from Bangladesh to Malaysia in the year 2023, informed Tourism Malaysia-Dhaka in a release.

According to recent statistics released by Malaysian Tourism Board, Malaysia welcomed a staggering total of 142,748 tourists from Bangladesh in 2023.

This represents an outstanding growth rate of 141.80 per cent compared to the previous year, showcasing a significant increase in the influx of visitors from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

Furthermore, Malaysia recorded nearly 29 million foreign arrivals in 2023, becoming the most popular destination in Southeast Asia, a throne that belonged to Thailand before Covid-19, added the release.

