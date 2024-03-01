London Stock Exchange To Help Ukraine Strengthen Capacity Of Investment Promotion Agency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the recently signed memorandum, London Stock Exchange and TheCityUK will help Ukraine build the capacity of the Investment Promotion Agency.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have discussed very specific further steps in working together to bring the experience and expertise of our British colleagues to this agency. The United Kingdom is one of the world's most developed financial hubs, so their experience will be useful in creating a favorable financial ecosystem in Ukraine. We are grateful to the British side for their willingness to engage their expertise for this purpose,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

Additionally, London Stock Exchange and TheCityUK will conduct a study on expanding opportunities for state-owned companies to raise capital.

The ministry mentioned that the representatives of London Stock Exchange had expressed support for the 'Made in Ukraine' policy.

“The government program 'Made in Ukraine' resonates with international partners, and they express willingness to support it. We told our partners how they can also strengthen it, for example by supporting Ukrainian producers through their procurement procedures, investing in businesses in Ukraine and increasing the presence of Ukrainian goods on the UK market. And the representatives of London Stock Exchange share our opinion that such steps will further stimulate the development of Ukraine's economy,” Svyrydenko explained.

A reminder that, during 2024, the United Kingdom will allocate about EUR 280 million (GBP 245 million) for the procurement and production of artillery rounds for Ukraine.