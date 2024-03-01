Turkey Ready To Facilitate Peace Talks Between Ukraine And Russia - Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian-Ukrainian war, now in its third year, is a reflection of the crises in the international system. Turkey is now, as before, ready to facilitate peace talks, as it considers itself a pioneer in solving problems in the region.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Another reflection of the crises in the international system is the Ukrainian-Russian war, which has been going on for three years. At this stage of the war, we need to seriously look for ways to bring the parties closer together. We are ready today, as we were yesterday, to facilitate peace talks," Fidan said.

The Minister emphasized that Turkey is making efforts to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea: "We are continuing our work to restore navigational safety in the Black Sea and ensure safe grain trade."

According to the Minister, Turkey, thanks to its proactive position, is a pioneer in solving problems in its region and on other continents, and makes a constructive contribution to solving problems.

"As we know, the current international order does not promise justice and equality. It is obvious that the international system has weakened. No order that is not based on justice can be permanent," Fidan said.

He said that he is scheduled to meet with the foreign ministers of at least 30 countries during the forum.

As reported, on March 1, the Antalya Diplomatic Forum began in Turkey, with the main theme "Development of Diplomacy in Times of Crisis".