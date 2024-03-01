GTSOU Paid UAH 5.4B In Dividends To State Budget

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) has paid UAH 5.4 billion as the first part of the dividend amount to the state budget for the past year.

“The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator has transferred UAH 5.4 billion in advance payment of dividends to the state budget based on the results of its operations in 2023. This payment represents the first installment of the total amount. Based on the results of 2023, GTSOU will pay the largest amount to the state budget in the company's history since its establishment in 2019,” the Ministry of Energy reported.



In addition to the dividend advance payment, last year GTSOU paid UAH 10.7 billion in taxes. The taxes included UAH 5.3 billion in VAT, UAH 3.6 billion in income tax, and UAH 1.7 billion in other taxes and fees, such as personal income tax and unified social contribution.

Naftogaz Group's enterprises receive up to 90% of goods, services from Ukrainian companies

It is worth noting that in 2023, the company reduced fuel gas consumption by 33% and technological costs by 59%, resulting in additional savings of over UAH 3 billion.

According to Dmytro Lyppa, CEO of GTSOU, the second part of dividends for 2023 will be paid within the terms established by the current legislation of Ukraine.

As reported, six joint-stock companies transfer 50% of the annual dividend to the budget in February, as decided by the government as a shareholder and governing body.