Enemy Fires Missile At Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the afternoon, the enemy fired a missile at the territory of the Kryvyi Rih district. The most important thing is that there were no casualties," Sytnychenko wrote.

According to him, another missile was destroyed by fighters of the East Military Group.

Enemy missile shot down overdistrict

As for the situation in other districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said that enemy troops attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones three times during the day. All UAVs were directed at the district center. The consequences are being clarified.

As reported, Russian invaders attacked nine regions of Ukraine over the past day, using aircraft, attack drones, artillery, and mortars.