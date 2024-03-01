(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Today, Optimal Blue announced its vice president of finance, Mike Schommer, has been honored as a 2024 HousingWire Finance Leader. The award program celebrates senior finance executives who have exhibited exceptional leadership in corporate finance, capital markets, and accounting within the mortgage and real estate sectors.







Image caption: Optimal Blue's Mike Schommer Honored as a 2024 HousingWire Finance Leader.

Schommer is a veteran financial professional with over 30 years of experience operating in the housing finance industry. His significant contributions to Optimal Blue include leading the company's spin-off from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and constructing a best-in-class financial planning and analysis function. Schommer's proficiency in managing third-party audit relationships and his skill in engaging with the investment community have set him apart as a leader in his field. A valued member of Optimal Blue's executive team, Schommer is relied on as a steady source of advice and counsel.

“Mike Schommer's impact on Optimal Blue cannot be overstated. His strategic financial management, coupled with his unwavering dedication to our team and values, has been a driving force behind our success,” said Optimal Blue interim CEO Scott Smith.“This recognition by HousingWire is a testament to his hard work, expertise and leadership. We are incredibly proud to have Mike as part of our executive team and are excited to see his continued influence on our growth and innovation.”

“Even the best business operators, innovators and entrepreneurs have no chance at winning or growing without creative, diligent and strategic financial management and execution,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“The executives recognized in the 2024 HousingWire Finance Leaders program represent the strategic finance leaders that unlock and empower progress. They navigate capital markets, execute strategic growth initiatives and facilitate accretive M&A deals. The 2024 Finance Leaders exemplify excellence.”

About Optimal Blue:

Optimal Blue is a market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company's premier products are used by 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S. For more information on Optimal Blue's end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit OptimalBlue .

