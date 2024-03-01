Without Taking Any Action: International Condemnation Grows As Israel Escalates Attacks On Palestinian Civilians

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/



Without taking any action to halt Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for these crimes and massacres against humanity, the latest being the massacre on Rashid Street against Palestinian civilians, which resulted in the death of 112 Palestinians waiting for international aid. Many countries, including major powers, condemned this massacre in statements that do not protect the Palestinians or deter Israel from the continued crimes it is committing.

Palestinians view the issuance of condemnation statements as inadequate given the severity of the crimes they are facing. They call on countries worldwide to take practical measures to stop the aggression and hold Israel accountable.

Several Arab countries, including Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Tunisia, along with Islamic countries like Turkey, condemned the massacre against hungry civilians on Rashid Street.

As part of the international condemnation, China, on Friday, condemned the massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces on Rashid Street in Gaza, targeting citizens awaiting the arrival of aid trucks, leading to the death and injury of hundreds.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it. We express our sorrow for the victims and sympathy for the wounded."

Mao added, "China urges the parties concerned, especially Israel, to stop the ceasefire immediately, put an end to the fighting immediately, protect the safety of civilians seriously, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, and avoid a more serious humanitarian catastrophe."

In turn, the Coordinator of Foreign Policy in the European Union, Josep Borrell, condemned the massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces on Rashid Street in Gaza, targeting citizens waiting for aid trucks, leading to the death and injury of hundreds.

Borrell said via his platform, "I am horrified by the reports of another massacre of civilians in Gaza who are in urgent need of humanitarian aid," adding that the fall of this number of martyrs in the massacre is "totally unacceptable."

Borrell continued, stating that depriving people of humanitarian aid constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law, adding, "Humanitarian aid must be allowed to enter Gaza without obstacles."

Spain and France also condemned the massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces on Rashid Street in Gaza, targeting citizens waiting for aid trucks, leading to the death and injury of hundreds.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said via his platform, "The unacceptable nature of what happened in Gaza, where dozens of Palestinian civilians die while waiting to get food, confirms the urgent need to stop the ceasefire."

He added that "humanitarian aid must enter without obstacles," stressing "the need to respect international humanitarian law."

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry condemned "the firing of Israeli military personnel on civilians trying to reach food," noting that "this tragic event comes at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza is an absolute emergency with increasing numbers that civilians cannot bear, who suffer from hunger and disease."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also called for an independent investigation into the massacre.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tiani called for an "immediate cessation of fire" in Gaza. In a post on his platform, Tiani asked Israel, the force occupying the territory, to protect Palestinian citizens, following another massacre in Gaza after its forces opened fire on a crowd of citizens who came to receive relief aid on Rashid Street, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 100.

The Italian Foreign Minister said, "The tragic deaths in Gaza require an immediate cessation of fire to facilitate the provision of more humanitarian aid."

Tiani added, "We strongly urge Israel to protect the population in Gaza and ensure the accuracy of the facts and responsibilities."

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said in a statement, "It is necessary for Israel to shed light on these events and determine responsibilities," adding that "the fall of additional civilian victims in large numbers requires immediately intensifying efforts to find the conditions for an immediate ceasefire."

The Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne, stated that her country "feels horror over the catastrophe that occurred in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis it has led to." This comes in response to the massacre committed by Israeli forces on Thursday in Rashid Street in Gaza, targeting citizens who were awaiting the arrival of aid trucks, resulting in the death and injury of hundreds.

Wong added in a statement, "These events reaffirm Australia's months-long call for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons."

She continued, "Civilians must be protected, and humanitarian aid must reach those in desperate need."

Australia is providing AUD 46.5 million (USD 30 million) in humanitarian aid, including food, water, medicine, and shelter, with additional urgent support to be announced in the coming days.

She pointed out that she "issued direct instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express her country's views to the Israeli ambassador in Australia."

