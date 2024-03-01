Groundswell Delivers Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Projects In Georgia

(MENAFN- 3BL) Groundswell is a nonprofit working across Georgia and several other states to bring energy efficiency upgrades to low- and moderate-income communities and invest in clean energy projects. They are one of six organizations that received a 2024-25 Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grant. Funders of their grant include the Ray C. Anderson Foundation's NextGen Committtee, The R. Howard Dobbs, Jr. Family Foundation (Dobbs Fund), The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, The Ghanta Family Foundation, The Reilly Family Fund and the Tull Charitable Foundation. Read their story here.

