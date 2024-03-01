Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Accused Identified, Shivakumar Says He's 'Young Man Of About 28-30 Years'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast: The main culprit behind the bomb blast that took place at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe has been identified on the CCTV camera recording. Based on the CCTV footage, the accused appears to be of 28 to 30 years of age, he visited the restaurant and ordered Rava idli at the cafe, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday's Rameshwaram Cafe blast Live updatesThe bomb blast, that occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon, left at least ten people injured. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had confirmed that the blast was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED).

DK Shivakumar also said that the youngster visited the restaurant, ordered his food, kept a small bag, and immediately left the restaurant without receiving his order. The bomb exploded nearly an hour after he left the place.\"The blast occurred at 1 pm. It happened at Rameshwaram Cafe. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava Idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast occurred,\" Shivakumar said after visiting the blast site along with Home Minister G Parameshwara speaking with the media, the Congress leader also said that multiple aspects of the matter have been considered during the investigation in the matter. Moreover, he assured \"every Bangalorean not to worry.”At present the matter has been investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The incident site was also investigated by the FSL and bomb squad team. While speaking with the reporters, DK Shivakumar also said that the police are free in the investigation, the“police will find the culprit within a few hours.”Responding to the criticism from the opposition party BJP, Shivakumar said,“Let them say whatever allegations they have...for us it's not the allegations, we are looking at the image of Karnataka.”Mentioning the cooker blast that took place in 2022, during the BJP government, he said,“I don't want to blame anyone here.”

