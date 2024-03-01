Rebel RJD MLA Claims Tejashwi Yadav's 'Pas' Responsible For Leaders Deserting The Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 1 (IANS) With some RJD MLAs switching sides to the NDA in Bihar recently, Chetan Anand, a rebel MLA of the party from Sheohar, held three RJD leaders close to Tejashwi Yadav responsible for the development.

Chetan Anand, the son of 'Bahubali' leader Anand Mohan, said,“Tejashwi Yadav's three personal assistants -- Sanjay Yadav, Manoj Jha and Preetam Yadav -- are weakening the party. Due to them, the MLAs are deserting the RJD, and more people are likely to leave the party in the coming days.”

Tejashwi Yadav has made Sanjay Yadav and Manoj Jha Rajya Sabha MPs, while Preetam Yadav, who is in government service, is the personal secretary of the former Deputy Chief Minister.

“They are running rackets in the party and not allowing the MLAs to carry out any work. Many MLAs are angry with them and they are likely to leave the party very soon,” Chetan Anand claimed.

Sangita Kumari, the RJD MLA from Mohania who recently jumped ship to the BJP, said:“I am a Dalit MLA of the party, but I have no power to appoint a block president in my own constituency. I was moving from pillar to post in the RJD, but no one was listening to my grievances. Hence, I left the party.”

On Friday only, RJD MLA Bharat Bind left the party and moved to the BJP camp.