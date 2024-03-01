Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova
The Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov,
met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Zheenbek
Kulubaev, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official X
account.
The ministers discussed the expansion of brotherly relations and
the further development of the strategic partnership in multiple
areas.
