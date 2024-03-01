               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Strategic Partnership


3/1/2024 6:08:36 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Zheenbek Kulubaev, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official X account.

The ministers discussed the expansion of brotherly relations and the further development of the strategic partnership in multiple areas.

