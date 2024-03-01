Indian Startup NRT Secures $52 Million For Defence And Aerospace Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) In a groundbreaking development for the Indian defence and aerospace sector, Newspace Research & Technologies (NRT), a pioneering drone manufacturer, has successfully closed a monumental equity raise of USD 52 million in a bridge round.

This substantial investment marks one of the largest of its kind in the industry and underscores NRT's pivotal role in advancing cutting-edge technologies for national security and global innovation.

According to sources familiar with the matter, NRT secured USD 33 million in equity funding from esteemed investors, coupled with an additional USD 19 million in debt facilities from prominent financial institutions such as SBI's startup hub and SIDBI, reported ET.

The infusion of capital highlights the confidence of investors in NRT's vision and its potential to revolutionise the defence and aerospace landscape.

NRT, renowned for its expertise in swarm drone technology and strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Defence, welcomed three new venture capitalists-Cornerstone Venture Partners, 360 ONE Asset, and Volrado Venture Partners-to its roster of supporters.

Notably, existing investors have demonstrated strong support, contributing over 40% of the total investment.

The company's recent achievements underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Over the past two years, NRT has delivered state-of-the-art swarming systems to the defence ministry, setting global benchmarks with milestones such as the highest altitude flight for a multirotor system and a 21-hour continuous UAV flight powered by solar energy.

Expressing optimism about NRT's global trajectory, co-founder and COO Julius Amrit emphasised the company's expansion plans in Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and the US, building upon successful swarm drone operations for disaster management in Japan.

The resounding endorsement from investors like QRG Investments, which doubled down on its commitment, reflects widespread confidence in NRT's ability to drive disruptive innovation for defence services.

Government initiatives such as Make in India, changes in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP), and schemes like Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) have catalysed a burgeoning ecosystem of defence startups poised for global impact.

