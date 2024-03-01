Safra Catz Net Worth: A Journey To Oracle's Top

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Safra Ada Catz is an Israeli-born American technology executive with a net worth of $1.7 billion. She has worked with Oracle Corporations since 1999 and now serves as the company's CEO. Safra joined Oracle's board of directors in 2001 and became co-president and CFO in 2011. When founder Larry Ellison stepped down as CEO in 2014, Safra was appointed co-CEO. She shared the office with Mark Hurd until 2019 when he resigned due to health concerns and passed away in October 2019. This left Catz as the sole CEO of Oracle. She was born on December 1, 1961, in Holon, Israel. Both her parents were of Jewish descent. Her father immigrated from Romania. Catz left Israel at the age of six, settling in Brookline, Massachusetts. Explore the financial world of Oracle's CEO, Safra Catz. Learn about her net worth, the building blocks of her wealth, and how she enjoys her fortunes. Table of Contents Show Facts About Safra Catz Education and Career Safra Catz: The Driving Force Behind Oracle Understanding Safra Catz's Net Worth FAQs on Safra Catz Net Worth Facts About Safra Catz

Name Safra Ada Catz Net Worth $1.7 billion Date of birth, age December 1, 1961, 61 years old Place of birth Holon, Israel Gender Female Marital status Married Husband Gal Tirosh Children 2; Gary Tirosh and Scott Tirosh Parents Judith Catz and Leonard Catz Profession Banker and tech executive Nationality American, Israeli

Education and Career

Safra graduated from Brookline High School and enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, in 1983 and earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Before Safra Catz joined Oracle Corporation, she worked as a banker at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. She started at the investment bank as a senior vice president from 1994 to 1997. She was the managing director between 1997 and 1999. Before joining Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Catz worked in various executive positions in investment banking since 1986.

Safra Catz: The Driving Force Behind Oracle Ascending the Oracle Ladder

Safra Catz joined Oracle Corporation in 1999 as a senior vice president. She joined the board of directors in 2001. In 2004, Safra Catz was promoted to president of Oracle Corp.

She has been a major driving force behind Oracle's success as a leading software company. In 2005, she played a huge role in the takeover of Oracle's major software rival, PeopleSoft. The acquisition cost Oracle $10.3 billion.

Safra Catz is also the company's chief financial officer. She assumed that office temporarily between 2005 and 2008. She was a co-president of the company with Mark Hurd from 2011 to 2019. Following Hurd's death, Catz became the sole CEO of the company to date.

Catz has been a non-executive director of Hyperion Solutions Corporation, a subsidiary of Oracle, since 2007. She joined the executive council of TechNet in 2013. She became the director of PeopleSoft Inc. in 2004 and Stella Inc. in 2006.

In 2009, Safra Catz appeared in two of the most prominent magazines among the top most powerful women in business. Fortune magazine ranked her 12th, while Forbes ranked her 16th. She was the 24th most powerful businesswoman in 2014.

In 2011, Fortune published an Equilar analysis that ranked Safra Catz as the highest-paid woman executive among Fortune 1000 companies. The analysis showed Catz received a total remuneration estimated at $51,695,742.

Safra Catz is an accounting lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She served as the director of HSBC Holdings plc between 2008 and 2015.

After the 2016 presidential elections, Safra Catz was among the high-profile CEOs invited to speak about joining Donald Trump 's administration. Other CEOs invited included Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and Sheryl Sandberg. Bloomberg reported that Catz was considered for two possible positions. She could either become U.S. Trade Representative or Director of National Intelligence.

As of 2017, Safra Catz was the highest-paid woman executive in any American corporation. She earned a total compensation of $40.9 million. This was not even high; it was a 23% drop from her 2016 total remuneration.

In 2017, Catz was elected to the board of Walt Disney Company, effective early 2018.

In 2018, the Oracle CEO attracted attention for stock trading. She acquired 2.25 million shares through conversion of derivatives and traded them in the open market. She sold the shares at double the buying price.

In 2022, Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas appointed Safra Catz to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

Understanding Safra Catz's Net Worth

Safra Ada Catz, the Israeli-American business executive and CEO of Oracle Corporation, has a net worth of $1.7 billion. Ada Catz is a banker who has worked with Oracle since 1999. She has held various positions in the company over the years, including CFO, president, and now the chief executive officer. Safra has been a key factor in Oracle's growth and global reach.

Under Catz's guidance, Oracle Corp continues to stretch out its roots and enter new markets in the technology industry. It is now among the leading software firms in the world.

Safra Catz's net worth reflects her successful career in Oracle and other business investment ventures. As the chief executive officer of a massive tech company, Catz receives a substantial salary and must have other investments from where she earns.

She has a monthly salary exceeding $1 million. Throughout her executive career, Safra has been recognized as a force to be reckoned with, especially in women in business. She has been named the top-paid woman executive several times and one of the most powerful women executives in the United States.

Besides Oracle, Safra Catz earns from serving as a board member in other corporations. She was a director at PeopleSoft Inc., a director at Stellant Inc., and a board member at the Walt Disney Company. Her billionaire status reflects her savvy business management skills and shrewdness in investment.

The Oracle CEO has an estimated annual income of over $12 million.

Comparing Safra Catz's Net Worth with other Tech CEOs

You would expect Apple and Google CEOs at the top of this list. Among the top ten highest-paid CEOs, only a few of them are in the technology industry. Alphabet Inc.'s CEO, Sundar Pichai, is the highest-paid tech CEO. In 2022, he earned a total compensation of $226 million and has a net worth of $600 million.

Safra Catz, Oracle CEO, comes second with a total compensation of $138 million but with a higher net worth of $1.7 billion. After Catz comes Douglas Ingram, the CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. Ingram has a total compensation of $125 million and a net worth of $52.38 million.

FAQs on Safra Catz Net Worth What is the Salary of Safra Katz As CEO of Oracle?

As the CEO of one of the leading tech companies in the world, Safra Catz receives a hefty salary of nearly a million dollars. In 2022, Catz received a total compensation of $138 million. A breakdown shows that she earned an annual salary of $950,000 and received $7,799,355 in bonuses. She earned $129,275,000 in stock options and $167,677 from other compensations.

How Long Has Safra Catz Been CEO of Oracle?

Safra Catz joined joined Oracle in 1999. She served the company in different positions before becoming a co-CEO in 2014 and solo chief executive officer in 2019.

Who Was the CEO of Oracle Before Safra?

Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corporation, was the company's CEO before Safra Catz. He served as its CEO for 37 years, stepping down in 2014.

What Are the Top Salaries at Oracle?

The highest-paying job position at Oracle is the senior director, with an average salary of $172,154. After this comes computer systems analysts earning an average of $115,446. The last two top-paid positions are the applications developers and software developers, with average salaries of $114,354 and $113,293, respectively.

What is Oracle's Average Salary?

Oracle Corp is one of the well-paying corporations in the United States. While a top employee like a senior director earns at least $170,000, interns at Oracle are paid an average of $54,849.

Closing Thoughts: Safra Catz's Unwavering Influence in the Tech World

Safra Catz is an American billionaire, banker, and technology executive. She is the CEO of Oracle Corporation and has a net worth of $1.7 billion. She joined Oracle in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become its co-CEO in 2014 and solo CEO in 2019.

Safra Catz is one of the highest-paid American women executives. She received a total compensation of $138 million in 2022, second after Alphabet CEO's $226 million.