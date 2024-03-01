Bruneau & Co. Will Auction Four Important Collections In One Major Sale, March 18Th, Live And Online

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cranston, RI, USA, March 1, 2024 -- Four important single-owner collections of museum bandboxes and hatboxes; figural creamers; massive original baseball-themed murals; and police equipment will all come up for bid on Monday, March 18th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and live in the gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time.



Kicking things off at 10 am will be lots 1-39, the collection of historic bandboxes and hatboxes deaccessioned from the Rhode Island School of Design Museum. Eager bidders will be able to experience a wide variety of hatboxes, with their vibrant colors and unusual patterns.



From well-known makers such as Hannah Davis to boxes lined with 19th century newspapers, the auction features the historic wallpapers and designs of the Victorian era and the magical world of hat storage. Estimates are modest; that will ignite bidding wars.



A circa 1850 Andrew Jackson bandbox, covered in a rare "Old Hickory" commemorative War of 1812 pattern featuring president Andrew Jackson walking beside a horse overlooking a landscape over blue field, is certain to attract bidder interest. It has an estimate of $600-$800.



A Hannah Davis grape leaf bandbox (New Hampshire, circa 1784-1863) is comprised of thin wood covered in a rare block printed wallpaper consisting of grape leaves and vines on a trellis. The bandbox includes the original label to the interior and should fetch $300-$500.



Other highlight lots include a 19th century American hunting scene bandbox covered in the "American Stag Hunt" pattern on a blue field with matching lid (est. $200-$300); and a 19th century American bandbox covered in a baluster and drapery swag motif with the lid covered in the attractive "Combination Steam and Full Rigged Sailing Ship" pattern (est. $200-$300).



Lots 40-82, set to hit the auction block at 11 am, are figural creamers from the Mendon Historical Society. This wonderful an array of pottery includes examples from Royal Bayreuth, Rookwood and others, ranging from animal creamers to Toby pitchers. The whimsical collection showcases the creativity and design prowess of German porcelain.



An early 20th century Royal Bayreuth figural creamer depicting a crouching leopard with a curved tail handle and snarling mouth, three inches tall, marked "Royal Bayreuth Bavaria" in blue on the bottom, has an estimate of $600-$800; while an early 20th century five-piece set of American ceramic pitchers and creamers attributed to Roseville should finish at $200-$300.



A 19th century two-piece set of sailor-made whale tooth creamers ï¿1⁄2 a whale tooth creamer with thin legs and twisted handled, and a larger whale tooth creamer with thin legs and flat curved handle ï¿1⁄2 is estimated to reach $200-$300, as should a 19th century Harriet Wenderoth for Rookwood green ruffled rim ewer with a shapely applied handle and a geometric floral band around the body, approximately 12 inches tall, marked ï¿1⁄2HW Rookwoodï¿1⁄2 on the bottom.



12 oï¿1⁄2clock noon will signal the start of auction number three ï¿1⁄2 42 massive, original murals that hung in McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., depicting baseball stars who played for the Red Sox minor league affiliate in Pawtucket, as well as the big-league club and in some cases other Major League teams. All 42 were rendered by Rhode Island artist Carol ï¿1⁄2Tayoï¿1⁄2 Heuser.



The murals hung in McCoy Stadium from the 1970ï¿1⁄2s through 2006, when they were replaced by photo replicas and offered as an exclusive collection through the Pawtucket Arts Association. The murals ï¿1⁄2 impressive at 8 feet by 4 feet ï¿1⁄2 were featured in the book Murals of McCoy by Andrew Tuetken. ï¿1⁄2Tayoï¿1⁄2 Meuser attended the Rhode Island School of Design.



Murals of players who went on to have spectacular Major League careers ï¿1⁄2 such s Roger Clemens, Jim Rice, Nomar Garciaparra, Carlton Fisk and ï¿1⁄2Oil Canï¿1⁄2 Boyd ï¿1⁄2 carry estimates of $2,000-$3,000. Murals of the lesser-known players have estimates as low as $600-$900.



The one oï¿1⁄2clock hour will usher in auction number four ï¿1⁄2 the police equipment collection of Matthew G. Forte, who was a retired Training Director of the Port Authority of N.Y. and N.J. Police, a staff writer for the Police Collector News and wrote about police equipment for law enforcement journals and publications as well as two books on early police equipment. The collection includes early restraints, clubs, lanterns, curios and devices.



Previews will be held Tuesday through Friday, March 12th-15th, from 9 am until 4 pm, and on auction day, March 18th, when doors will open at 8 am (all times Eastern). Internet bidding is via the Bruneau & Co. platform Bruneauandco) as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable, plus the mobile app ï¿1⁄2Bruneau & Co.ï¿1⁄2 on iTunes or GooglePlay.



To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the four single-owner collections slated to be auctioned Monday, March 18th at 10 am Eastern time, please visit

