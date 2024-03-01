GCC HR Tech Market Size, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ GCC HR Tech Market Report by Application (Talent Management, Payroll Management, Performance Management, Workforce Management, Recruitment, and Others), Type (Inhouse, Outsourced), End Use Industry (TTH (Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality), Public Sector, Healthcare, Information Technology, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), and Others), Company Size (Less than 1k Employees, 1k-5k Employees, Greater than 5k Employees), and Country 2024-2032 ” The GCC HR tech market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during

2024-2032.

HR tech refers to the use of technology to streamline and optimize various processes in the field of HR management. It includes software and digital platforms designed to assist HR professionals in tasks, such as recruitment, employee onboarding, training, performance management, payroll, benefits administration, and employee engagement. It can range from basic tools like applicant tracking systems (ATS) and payroll software to more advanced platforms leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics for talent acquisition and employee experience enhancement. It assists organizations in staying compliant with labor laws, regulations, and industry standards by automating compliance tracking, reporting, and documentation. As it helps in reducing costs associated with manual labor, errors, and inefficiencies, the demand for HR tech is rising in the GCC region.

GCC HR Tech Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing economic diversification is increasing the focus on human capital development, talent management, and workforce optimization. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the GCC region. Additionally, governing agencies are undertaking initiatives to enhance labor efficiency, promote Emiratization and localization policies, and improve overall workforce productivity, thereby supporting the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing adoption of cloud-based HR tech solutions, AI-powered recruitment tools, and data analytics platforms to drive efficiency, agility, and innovation in HR management is bolstering the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on employee experience is driving the demand for HR tech solutions that focus on employee engagement, well-being, and career development. In addition, the growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is increasing the employment of HR tech to streamline HR processes and improve workforce management. Apart from this, companies are focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to create more inclusive work environments and drive innovation, which is strengthening the growth of the market in the GCC region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Application Insights:



Talent Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment Others

Type Insights:



Inhouse Outsourced

End Use Industry Insights:



TTH (Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality)

Public Sector

Healthcare

Information Technology

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) Others

Company Size Insights:



Less than 1k Employees

1k-5k Employees Greater than 5k Employees

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

