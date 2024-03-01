Olena Zelenska On UK Visit Thanks Cameron For Consistent Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska kicked off a working visit to the UK to participate in the Soft Power Index conference.

On the first day of the visit, the President's spouse met with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, thanking him for consistently supporting Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate that the United Kingdom became the first country with which Ukraine signed a security cooperation agreement earlier this year. You have set a good example for other partners," the First Lady said.

She also noted the UK's consistent position on the confiscation of Russian assets.

Olena Zelenska also thanked the Secretary for participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Deported by Russia. The return of abducted children is the basis of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky: "We count on the UK to continue to play a leading role in strengthening the international pro-Ukrainian coalition and help us enhance our security and resilience in the face of the Russian threat."

The First Lady also met with Victoria Atkins, the UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Zelenska thanked the UK for its assistance in the medical sector. In particular, about 60 ambulances, 4.2 million doses of medicines, including painkillers and antibiotics, 1.5 million units of other goods.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the areas of medical partnerships and mental health promotion.

Ukraine launched the project of international medical partnership last year, during the satellite summit of health ministers held as part of the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in September in Kyiv.

Olena Zelenska emphasized the importance of the roundtable discussion on mental health to be held on March 1 in London.