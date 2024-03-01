Jiiva Has ‘Legendary Encounter’ With Rajini In Shuttle As Superstar Flies Economy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Rajinikanth's pictures of flying in economy class have been doing the rounds on social media, however actor Jiiva on Friday shared a video of his conversation with the superstar, while traveling in the shuttle with him.
Jiiva, who seemed to have a fanboy moment meeting Rajinikanth, took to Instagram, where the two were seen having a conversation.
In the clip, Rajinikanth was seen standing in the shuttle, dressed in casual wear, while Jiiva was standing next to him.
Jiiva captioned the video:“Flying high with superstar Rajinikanth and the Chennai Rhinos team! #legendaryencounter #flightwithicons #CCL #ChennaiRhinos #ActorLife #Cricketfever #CelebrityCricketLeague.”
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial 'Lal Salaam' .
The actor is currently shooting for 'Vettaiyan'.
Jiiva, whose latest offering was 'Yatra 2', will next be seen in 'Methavi'.
