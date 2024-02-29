Jordan, Rwanda Discuss Bilateral Ties, Economic Cooperation At Business Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali and Rwandan Minister of Trade and Industry Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, on Thursday co-chaired the Jordan-Rwanda Business Forum.



The forum, attended by Minister of Investment Khuloud Saqqaf,

aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors and facilitating knowledge exchange.

The visit of the Rwandan delegation to the Kingdom, which included ministerial meetings and the business forum, was a follow-up to the outcomes of the Royal visit to Rwanda earlier this year, in which both leaders underscored the need to enhance cooperation, maximise opportunities, and share expertise, according to a Ministry statement.

Two agreements were signed during the Royal visit, focusing on health, health sciences, and the elimination of double taxation. Additionally, two memoranda of understanding were signed in the fields of trade and agriculture, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Shamali emphasised the availability of opportunities for expanded cooperation in various fields, noting that future mutual meetings and visits would deepen discussions on industrial, agricultural, and other sectors.

Saqqaf commended the efforts of both sides, saying that the meeting marked the first step towards enhancing bilateral relations in alignment with the Royal vision. She also highlighted the existing trade and investment prospects between the two countries.

Ngabitsinze stressed the importance of broadening cooperation to include the exchange of expertise, technology transfer, training, empowerment, investment establishment and achieving integration across various sectors.

The business forum, attended by businessmen from both countries, served as a platform for direct engagement to discuss cooperation prospects and seize available opportunities, according to the statement.





On the sidelines of the Jordan-Rwanda Forum, Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Jordan Chamber of Industry, and the Rwanda Private Sector Federation. These agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in areas beneficial to the private sectors of both countries, the statement added.



