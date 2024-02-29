Khasawneh Inaugurates Maan Palace Of Justice

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday inaugurated the Maan Palace of Justice building, which coincides with His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Maan, as part of his Silver Jubilee tour.

The prime minister emphasised the urgency of operationalising the building to benefit the local community, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Khasawneh also addressed the issue of unemployment, acknowledging a decrease of 2.7 per cent and underlined the government's continuous efforts to further reduce it.



He also reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to its citizens and key Arab issues, with the Palestinian cause being of "paramount" importance.

Khasawneh was also given a detailed overview of the Maan Palace of Justice during his visit. The building houses 14 courtrooms built to the highest technical standards. The three-storey structure spans 13,040 square meters on a 17-dunum plot of land. Constructed at a cost of JD7 million with the support of the EU, the building also includes 600 square metres of auxiliary structures and a parking lot that can accommodate 250 cars, according to the statement.

The opening ceremony was attended by several ministers and officials, including Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, the head of the EU Delegation to Jordan.