Amman Chamber Of Commerce, UN Women Oragnise Workshop On Developing Women's Skills In Muwaqqar

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Industry, in cooperation with UN Women, organised on Tuesday in the municipality of Al Muwaqqar an awareness workshop on developing women's skills and enhancing their access to the private sector.

The workshop was attended by mayor of Al Muwaqqar, Awad Jbour, two members of the board of directors of the Amman Chamber of Industry, Dima Sukhtian and Majdi Hashlamoun, director general of the chamber, Nael Husami and president of the Jordanian Investors Association, Assem Samara.

Mayor of Al Muwaqqar Awad Jbour, underlined the municipality's keenness to encourage industrial investments in the district, as well as to cooperate with chambers of industry to solve any obstacles facing investors in the region and to contribute to creating job opportunities for the people of the district, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

Dima Sukhtian indicated that the Chamber is working to increase women's contribution to the industrial sector by launching programmes and courses dedicated to women, to help them develop their businesses and skills, whether they are a business owner or working in management.



Specialist for the Global Principles on Women's Empowerment and Private Sector Affairs at UN Women Jordan office, Laila Qassim, indicated that UN Women is working on strengthening the strategic partnership with the private sector in Jordan by mobilising the sector as a main driver and positive force for matters related to gender equality and women's empowerment, according to the statement.



Adopting gender-responsive practices to attract, retain and promote women in the world of work through the global Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and their tools and resources, which have been issued and implemented as a comprehensive framework to provide tangible solutions to enhance women's economic empowerment in private sector companies.



The Global Principles for Women's Empowerment are a set of 7 principles that provide guidance to companies on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, labour market and society. It is based on the realisation that companies have an interest in and a responsibility towards gender equality and women's empowerment.



Qassem also indicated that more than 9,200 companies adhere to these principles globally, and the number of companies that have signed these principles in Jordan is 168 companies, making Jordan ranked first in terms of the number of companies committed to these principles in the Arab world.

During the awareness day, success stories, inspiring talks and workshops were held, where Amina Marai, executive director of the“Mihnah” Factory, presented a summary of her experience in industrial work and an explanation of strategies for entering the labour market and building capabilities, as well as Christine Haddadin, founder and executive director of the“Maluk” platform who provided advice for the participants about starting their professional journey. Rana Hassan presented her experience through her work as a business development manager at (Al Taybat) Foodstuff Manufacturing Company, and Dina Saudi, co-founder of (Seven Circle Lines), gave an inspiring talk.