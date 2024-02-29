King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On 68Th Anniversary Of Army Leadership Arabisation

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables from senior officials and officers marking the 68th anniversary of the Arabisation of the leadership of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, which falls on 1 March.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

