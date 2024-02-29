               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On 68Th Anniversary Of Army Leadership Arabisation


2/29/2024 7:17:08 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables from senior officials and officers marking the 68th anniversary of the Arabisation of the leadership of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, which falls on 1 March.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

MENAFN29022024000117011021ID1107919688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search