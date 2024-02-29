Lithuania Allocates Another EUR 326K For Supporting Displaced Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Lithuania by consensus approved an additional EUR 326,000 package to support Ukrainians who sought shelter from war in the country.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to TV3 .

It is noted that these funds will be transferred through the Ministry of Social Security and Labor and the Ministry of Health.

Of the general sum, EUR 304,000 will be allocated for expenses targeted for February 2024. Of these, EUR 160,000 will be used to provide institutional social care, EUR 130,000 – for one-time accommodation assistance and compensation for pre-school education costs. Another EUR 14,000 have been allocated for institutional social care.

In addition, EUR 21,861 is set to compensate for the expenses of the Republican Hospital of Vilnius University throughout October-December 2023 for hosting a number of Ukrainians.

The report recalls that at year-start, the Lithuanian government donated EUR 4 million to cover the expenses of Ukrainians studying in Lithuania. Of these funds, EUR 3.6 million will be directed to Ukrainian students studying within undergraduate and full-time education programs. The remaining EUR 352,600 will go to Ukrainian master's students. The funds are intended for partial reimbursement of tuition fees and scholarship payments.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 24, the "Radarom!" fundraising campaign completed in Lithuania, having collected over EUR 8.288 million for the purchase of more than 1,100 safety kits for Ukrainian soldiers.