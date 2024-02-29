New Zealand Imposes Sanctions Against Russia And Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The New Zealand government has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

This is reported on the government's website, Ukrinform reports.

The new sanctions include, in particular, the introduction of an upper limit on the price of oil of Russian origin set by the G7; a ban on the export of dual-use goods to Russia and Belarus through third countries; restrictions on 61 individuals and companies to counteract attempts to circumvent sanctions.

As noted, the sanctions include organizations that purchase technologies for the Russian defense industry, as well as the top management of some Russian banks, and individuals involved in the purchase of weapons from North Korea.

According to New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters, the new restrictions are the country's contribution to collective international efforts to contain Russia.

Peters stated that the measures are intended to decrease the Russian Federation's capacity to finance its aggressive war against Ukraine and to ensure that New Zealand is not utilized as a means to bypass sanctions.

Since March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,600 Russian individuals and legal entities, as well as a number of trade restrictions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to a study by British experts, hundreds of Western and Russian companies are involved in the Kremlin's illegal schemes to avoid sanctions and ensure covert supplies of electronic components needed for weapons production to Russia.