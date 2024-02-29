(MENAFN- Mid-East) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for
Medical and Educational Sciences participated in the fourteenth forum of policy
dialogue organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural
Organization (UNESCO) in the capital city of Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa,
from February 26th to 29th, under the theme“Global Report on Teachers: Addressing
Teacher Shortages and Transforming the Profession”.
Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said,“We are pleased to participate
in the fourteenth Policy Dialogue Forum, based on the Foundation membership in
UNESCO International Task Force on Teachers, through which we aim to ensure
Emirati representation in this important annual forum. We consider it an opportunity to
showcase the state interest in education development and its contributions, as well as
to exchange knowledge and experiences with experts, stakeholders, and education
enthusiasts from around the world. It an investment in improving teachers
performance and addressing various education-related issues and emerging
challenges, including the global teacher shortage affecting educational access and
learning opportunities.”
Dr. Al Suwaidi added that the Foundation sponsored the project on the Status of
Teachers Worldwide, completed by UNESCO international team, within the framework
of the organization goals to monitor and improve teachers conditions globally. He
explained that the report was based on a realistic study and included important
indicators for educational decision-makers worldwide regarding the challenges facing
educational systems in light of declining numbers of teachers and reduced interest in
this vital profession for human development.
He emphasized that as a UAE-based institution, they contribute to supporting the forum
by engaging in discussions on common challenges leading to teacher shortages and
how to address them through effective policies, exploring future transformative
strategies to validate and enhance the teaching profession.
He stated,“The forum provided an ideal platform for education stakeholders, including
policymakers and teachers, to deliberate and delve into issues related to educating
children, youth, and adults, reaffirming the importance of education as an equalizer in
society. Additionally, the forum fostered more effective knowledge and experience
exchange, creating a unique opportunity to build alliances for advocacy and resource
mobilization.”
