Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for

Medical and Educational Sciences participated in the fourteenth forum of policy

dialogue organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural

Organization (UNESCO) in the capital city of Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa,

from February 26th to 29th, under the theme“Global Report on Teachers: Addressing

Teacher Shortages and Transforming the Profession”.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said,“We are pleased to participate

in the fourteenth Policy Dialogue Forum, based on the Foundation membership in

UNESCO International Task Force on Teachers, through which we aim to ensure

Emirati representation in this important annual forum. We consider it an opportunity to

showcase the state interest in education development and its contributions, as well as

to exchange knowledge and experiences with experts, stakeholders, and education

enthusiasts from around the world. It an investment in improving teachers

performance and addressing various education-related issues and emerging

challenges, including the global teacher shortage affecting educational access and

learning opportunities.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that the Foundation sponsored the project on the Status of

Teachers Worldwide, completed by UNESCO international team, within the framework

of the organization goals to monitor and improve teachers conditions globally. He

explained that the report was based on a realistic study and included important

indicators for educational decision-makers worldwide regarding the challenges facing

educational systems in light of declining numbers of teachers and reduced interest in

this vital profession for human development.

He emphasized that as a UAE-based institution, they contribute to supporting the forum

by engaging in discussions on common challenges leading to teacher shortages and

how to address them through effective policies, exploring future transformative

strategies to validate and enhance the teaching profession.

He stated,“The forum provided an ideal platform for education stakeholders, including

policymakers and teachers, to deliberate and delve into issues related to educating

children, youth, and adults, reaffirming the importance of education as an equalizer in

society. Additionally, the forum fostered more effective knowledge and experience

exchange, creating a unique opportunity to build alliances for advocacy and resource

mobilization.”