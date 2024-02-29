Aginode To Showcase Innovative Networking And Data Center Solutions At LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Experts will demonstrate various benefits of Aginode's high-end cabling solutions and durable network hardware.

Dubai, UAE, February 29, 2024: Aginode – formerly Nexans Telecom Systems – a manufacturer of comprehensive telecom and data network infrastructure solutions, has announced its participation at LEAP 2024 held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, from March 4th to 7th 2024. The company will exhibit some of its flagship enterprise networking and data centre solutions designed to help businesses grow and manage effective ICT communication.

Speaking on their participation, Arafat Yousef, Managing Director – Middle East & Africa at Aginode said,“There is unprecedented growth occurring in enterprises, and it is imperative that network infrastructure is able to cope with this growth. Ensuring consistent network data transfer speeds is a crucial task that cannot be overlooked, and LEAP 2024 is the ideal opportunity to showcase how our products can help enterprises across the Kingdom. We continue to support Saudi Vision 2030 by ensuring that organizations have the right architecture in place to grow consistently and offer exciting opportunities for investment and jobs in the local market. Our priority is ensuring that businesses have

the right tools to keep their networks running as efficiently as possible, and we are here to help make these decisions even easier.”

Some of the solutions that Aginode will be showcasing at LEAP 2024 for enterprises and data centres include:

Category 6A/7A high-end structured cabling

Aginode's high-end cabling solutions are designed to support high bandwidth needs, offering 10G speeds and beyond with enhanced support for smart buildings and converged technologies with our shielded LANmark category 6A, 7A and 8 offerings. These solutions support Power over Ethernet (POE) in all categories with power levels up to 90Watt, along with excellent heat dissipation and energy-efficient performance.

LANactive

An effective and cutting-edge network solution designed to overcome the limitations of networking

across large distances, or instances where unavoidable requirements pose restrictions. A fibre-based network solution, LANactive is secure and energy-efficient, and can scale to match your business growth. Furthermore, Aginode's iSwitches are essential for network deployments in harshenvironments, providing exceptional network redundancy and stability.

Data center solutions

For data centre solutions, Aginode will be demonstrating options available to support core network spines with either duplex LC or parallel optics (MPO) for speeds up to 400G. Solutions will be available to be discussed depending on data center needs, ensuring the right distance support and overcoming space constraints.

Smart City & Smart Campus (Edge Datacenter)

Solutions will be on display that are tailored for indoor solutions, in order to support indoor 5G with hybrid power/fibre cables. This setup will also include usage of LANactive switches to provide support for high speed Ethernet.

LANsense:

Aginode's Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) system is called LANsense. Using a combination of hardware and software, it is able to easily identify network disconnections, log network changes,optimise port utilisation on switches and patch panels, share network documentation for easier network changes, and greatly streamline overall network management.

Aginode will be participating with Mindware at Hall H1A, booth number H30 at LEAP 2024. Senior executives from the company will be available to meet customers and partners and show how Aginode's best-in-class solutions can transform their network infrastructures and data centres.