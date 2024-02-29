Ministry Plans To Implement Measures To Tackle Renewable Energy Expansion Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Amani Azzam, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasized that the Ministry, alongside relevant sector partners, has implemented various initiatives to address the challenges in expanding renewable energy production. This effort aims to ensure energy security while fulfilling Jordan's climate commitments.Her remarks came during the inaugural session on Thursday of the first national workshop of the "MENALINKS" program, titled "Defining National Priorities within the Ambitious Renewable Energy Development Program and Enhancing Integration Across Energy-Consuming Sectors in the MENA Region."Azzam highlighted measures such as reinforcing the electrical grid, transitioning towards smart networks, and exploring storage solutions like water-based electricity storage, with detailed feasibility studies already completed for such projects.She mentioned efforts to coordinate electrical connections with neighboring countries, evaluate existing infrastructure development, and initiate the optional implementation of time-based electricity tariffs to reduce costs for certain sectors. A mandatory shift to this tariff system will occur post the installation of smart meters.Azzam underscored Jordan's strides in sustainable development, noting that renewable energy accounted for about 27% of the Kingdom's electricity consumption in 2022, with plans to increase this to 31% by 2030 per the comprehensive energy sector strategy (2020-2030).Walid Shaheen, Principal Assistant to the President of Sustainability at the Royal Scientific Society, affirmed that the MENALINKS project, conducted by the National Energy Research Center at the Royal Scientific Society in collaboration with stakeholders, aims to provide technical assistance, support energy policies, and offer training to bolster integration among renewable energy sources, the power grid, and the adoption of smart grids in various sectors.Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action through the International Climate Initiative, MENALINKS aims to promote cross-sectoral energy integration and renewable energy utilization to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.The workshop, organized by the MENALINKS project in collaboration with the Royal Scientific Society's National Center for Energy Research and the German consulting firm Guidehouse Energy Germany (GMBH), aims to identify key program areas aligned with national priorities outlined in the Ministry of Energy's comprehensive energy sector strategy (2020-2030)