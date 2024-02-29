(MENAFN) The Chair of the Russian Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has asserted that Ukraine's recent attacks on the Russian city of Belgorod were intentionally aimed at causing civilian harm and lacked any military justification. The attacks occurred on December 30 and February 15, resulting in numerous civilian casualties. In an interview with TASS news agency on Wednesday, Bastrykin outlined the committee's efforts to identify and prosecute individuals responsible for war crimes, emphasizing that the Ukrainian military deliberately targeted civilian sites with no military significance nearby.



"We have no doubt that the Ukrainian military is deliberately attacking civilian targets," Bastrykin stated, pointing out that in both instances, peaceful residents, including children, lost their lives. He suggested that the attacks were orchestrated to maximize civilian casualties, questioning the motives behind such actions and hinting at Western influence on Ukrainian military strategies.



While Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attacks on Belgorod, some Ukrainian media outlets have suggested that the December rocket volley was in retaliation for a Russian missile barrage on Ukraine the previous day. The accusations of deliberately targeting civilians add another layer to the ongoing conflict, with both sides trading allegations of war crimes.



Bastrykin noted that the investigation into alleged crimes committed by the Ukrainian side is extensive, spanning incidents dating back to 2014. Russian courts have already convicted over 280 members of the Ukrainian forces, with some facing trials in absentia. The complex nature of these investigations reflects the deep-rooted tensions between Russia and Ukraine and raises questions about the accountability of military actions in the context of international law.



As accusations and counter-accusations intensify between Russia and Ukraine, the situation underscores the challenges of verifying information in the midst of a conflict. The focus on alleged war crimes adds a significant dimension to the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region, as international observers and organizations closely monitor developments and seek to establish accountability for actions that result in civilian casualties and violate the principles of humanitarian law.







