Robo Advisory Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Robo Advisory Market Report by Business Model (Pure Robo Advisors, Hybrid Robo Advisors), Service Type (Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory), Provider (Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, and Others), End User (Retail Investor, High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global robo advisory market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 76.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Robo Advisory Industry:

Shift in Consumer Preferences:

A significant factor driving the robo-advisory industry is the evolving consumer preferences toward digital financial services. Modern investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, show a preference for online platforms that offer convenience, speed, and 24/7 accessibility. The demand for digital-first financial solutions that provide transparent, data-driven investment advice without the need for human intervention aligns well with the value proposition of robo-advisors. This shift is encouraging both new entrants and established financial institutions to adopt or enhance robo-advisory services, expanding the market reach and fostering industry growth.

Expansion of Financial Literacy and Inclusion:

Robo-advisors significantly contribute to financial literacy and inclusion, offering simplified, accessible investment guidance to a broad audience, including those traditionally underserved by conventional financial advisors. Their user-friendly interfaces, minimal investment requirements, and educational resources democratize the investment landscape, enabling users from various socioeconomic backgrounds to engage in investing. This accessibility helps in bridging the financial literacy gap, fostering a culture of informed investment decisions and financial empowerment, and expanding the user base beyond affluent individuals to include young adults, novices, and lower-income groups seeking to grow their wealth.

Increasing Consumer Trust in Automation:

The robo-advisory industry is flourishing as consumer trust in automated financial services grows. Enhanced by sophisticated algorithms and data analytics, robo-advisors provide personalized, data-driven investment advice, making them increasingly trusted by investors. This trust is amplified by the transparency, consistency, and the ability of these platforms to minimize human error and bias in investment decisions, thereby attracting a broader demographic of users who appreciate the blend of technology and financial management. The integration of emerging technologies like blockchain and enhanced computational models further boosts this trust, offering even more secure, efficient, and transparent advisory services, aligning with the tech-savvy expectations of modern investors.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Betterment

Ellevest

Fincite Gmbh

Ginmon Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SoFi Technologies Inc.

The Charles Schwab Corporation

The Vanguard Group Inc.

Wealthfront Corporation Wealthify Limited (Aviva plc)

Robo Advisory Market Report Segmentation:

By Business Model:



Pure Robo Advisors Hybrid Robo Advisors

Hybrid robo advisors dominate the market as they combine the best of both worlds: the efficiency and scalability of automated algorithms with the personalized touch and expert judgment of human advisors, appealing to clients who seek a balance between technology and personal service.

By Service Type:



Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

Comprehensive wealth advisory accounts for the largest market share as it offers a full suite of financial planning services, including investment management, retirement planning, and estate planning, catering to clients who desire a holistic approach to their financial health.

By Provider:



Fintech Robo Advisors

Banks

Traditional Wealth Managers Others

Fintech robo advisors represent the largest segment due to their innovative use of technology to offer cost-effective, accessible, and personalized investment management solutions, resonating with modern investors' preferences for digital-first financial services.

By End User:



Retail Investor High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)

High net worth individuals (HNIs) hold the largest market share as they often seek sophisticated, tailored investment strategies and might find the advanced analytics and personalized portfolio management offered by robo-advisors particularly beneficial.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the robo advisory market is attributed to the region's quick adoption of new technologies, high investment in fintech, and a well-established financial market that is conducive to the adoption and growth of robo-advisory services.

Global Robo Advisory Market Trends:

The global robo-advisory market is witnessing significant growth trends, driven by the increasing demand for low-cost, automated financial advice. The surge in digitalization within the financial sector has led to the widespread adoption of these advisors, which offer algorithm-driven, personalized investment solutions without the need for human financial planners. Investors, especially millennials, are attracted to robo-advisors for their ease of use, lower fees, and accessibility, promoting a shift toward democratized financial services. Furthermore, advancements in AI and machine learning are enabling more sophisticated, tailored investment strategies, enhancing portfolio management, and contributing to the expansion of the market. The integration of these technologies is also facilitating the entry of traditional financial institutions into the robo-advisory domain, broadening the market's reach and appeal.

