Min. Of Youth: Kuwait Creativity Award Aims To Motivate Youth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Dawood Marafi affirmed that Kuwait Creativity Prize aims to motivate and encourage youth to be more creative and work on investing their energy in the development of society.

Holding this major competition with its large financial prizes and its distinctive moral impact on the youth participating in it comes under the directives of the political leadership, said Marafi in a press statement on the General Youth Authority's inauguration of registration for the sixth edition of the award Thursday.

He appreciated the generous sponsorship that the award received this year from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, noting that the Youth Authority is keen on developing youth through programs and activities held in its youth centers throughout the year.

The award has succeeded over its past five editions in attracting more than 1,000 young men and women and crowned 49 creative distinguished people in various fields, noted Marafi, calling on creative youth to apply for the award in this year's edition.

For his part, the Acting Director General of Youth Public Authority Mishal Al-Subaie indicated that the award includes eight different areas important for community development and sustainability.

Al-Subaie said that the award targets young people in the age group (from 18 to 35 years) and registration continues for one month, as the application will be through the Authority's website

The applicants' applications and work will be evaluated by special award committees with the participation of specialists from the Ministries of Information and Endowments, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, Kuwait Center for the Advancement of Sciences, Environment Public Authority, the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Care, and the Voluntary Work Center. (end)

