Slovakian Economy Ministry's 1St State Secretary To Visit Azerbaijan

The First State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of
Slovakia, Kamil Shashko, will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Vusal
Abdullayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Slovak
Republic, on his official X account.
"I met with the 1st State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy,
Mr. Kamil Shashko, heading the Slovak delegation, which will take
part in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial
Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial
Meeting on March 1 in Baku," the ambassador said.
It is worth noting that these meetings clearly reveal the
growing role of Azerbaijan in Europe's energy supply. Azerbaijan,
which is constantly diversifying and expanding its economic
development, has thus taken a significant step in ensuring Europe's
energy security not only through oil and gas potential but also
through alternative energy sources.
