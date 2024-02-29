President Of Al-Wakrah Club Suspended For Six Months: Qatar Football Association

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association's Disciplinary Committee decided to suspend the President of Al-Wakrah Club HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hassan Al Thani, for six months, starting from February 28, 2024.

This was announced following a meeting headed by the Chairman of the Commitee Hassan Al-Hammadi adding that the suspension remains in force until August 27, 2024.

The committee also took the decision to prohibit him from entering the stadiums.

It further imposed a financial fine of QR 100,000, "due to media statements and violation of general principles of sports behavior," QFA said in its press statement.

These decisions came after reviewing the match reports between Al Wakrah Club and Al-Sadd Club in the EXPO Stars League for the sports season 2023-2024, held on February 25, 2024.