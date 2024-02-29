Cristiano Ronaldo faces 1-match suspension, fine after offensive gesture in Saudi Pro League game

(MENAFN) Cristiano Ronaldo faces a one-match suspension and a fine following what is perceived as an offensive gesture during a recent Saudi Pro League game.



After Al Nassr's 3-2 victory over Al Shabab, the team's captain, Ronaldo, was caught on video reacting to chants of "Messi" from the home crowd. In response, he cupped his ear and thrust his hand towards his pelvic area. Although the incident went unnoticed by television cameras, videos captured by the public quickly circulated on social media.



On Thursday, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee announced that Ronaldo would be banned for one match. Al Nassr, currently second in the Saudi Pro League and trailing Al Hilal by seven points, is scheduled to play against Al Hazem on Thursday night.



In addition to the suspension, Ronaldo, aged 39, is required to pay a fine of 20,000 SAR (USD5,333) to Al Shabab to cover the costs associated with the club filing the complaint. He must also pay an additional 10,000 SAR to the federation. The committee emphasized that the decision is not open to appeal.



Reports from Saudi Arabia suggest that Ronaldo defended his actions by explaining to the disciplinary committee that such gestures are common in Europe and were meant to convey a sense of victory. This is not the first time Ronaldo has faced criticism in Saudi Arabia; in April of the previous year, he was accused of making an obscene gesture towards Hilal supporters after Nassr suffered a 2-0 defeat in a title showdown against their city rivals. Ultimately, Nassr finished second to Jeddah's Al Ittihad.



In another incident earlier this month, following a 2-0 defeat to Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup final, Ronaldo reacted to a Hilal scarf being thrown at him. His response involved putting the scarf inside his shorts and hurling it back at the stands. These actions have led to continued scrutiny and criticism surrounding Ronaldo's behavior on the field in Saudi Arabia.

