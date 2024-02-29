H1B Visa Woes: US Govt Responds To Indian Americans Claim 'Joe Biden Not Putting Much Effort To...' | 5 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States government is doing everything to improve the H1B visa process,

clearing 'green card' backlog and will 'continue working toward upgrading country's legal immigration system,' the White House informed.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, told reporters,“One of the steps, if we look at the H1B visa process, we have taken action to improve that and the process and backlog for lawful permanent residents (green card) who are eligible to become US citizens”The comment comes in the context that a section of Indian Americans feels that President Joe Biden is not putting as much effort into addressing the woes of legal immigrants as he is doing for illegal immigrants the claims, Jean-Pierre said, \"Just last month, for example, as a part of our efforts to strengthen the integrity of our immigration system and reduce potential for fraud, the DHS published a final rule relating to H1B visa.\"

\"So, the changes promote fairer and more equitable outcomes and, so, we will continue our work to improve the system within our authorities and that has certainly been a priority,\" she said.

Here's what USCIS working on to improve legal framework of immigration systemUSCIS will soon launch myUSCIS organisational accounts to allow multiple people within an organisation, as well as their legal representatives, to collaborate on and prepare H1B registrations, H-1B petitions and any associated Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service March 2024, a new organisational account will be a primary requisite to participate in the H1B Electronic Registration Process

USICS informed,

\"We are working expeditiously to address any technical issues that may arise for legal representatives whose accounts migrated when they logged into their online account on or after February 14, 2024, including impacts on cases other than H1B filings.\"

The initial registration period for FY 2025 H1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 6, and run through noon Eastern on March 22 help guide organisations and legal representatives through the new process, the USCIS had launched the Tech Talks sessions in February 2024. During these sessions, individuals can ask questions about the organisational accounts and online filing of Form I-129 for H1B petitions.(With inputs from agencies)

