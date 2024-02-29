Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Suspension And Fine For Obscene Gesture In Saudi League Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following Al Nassr's 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi league game, Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-match suspension for what seems to be an offensive gesture. The Saudi Football Federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee announced this decision on Wednesday.

After the match on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly making a hand gesture in front of his pelvic area. It is believed that this action was directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters, who were chanting "Messi" in the background, referencing Ronaldo's longtime football rival from Argentina.

As part of the disciplinary measures, the committee stated that the Portuguese star must pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation and an additional 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab, covering the costs of the complaint filing fees. The committee emphasised that the decision is final and not open to appeal.

This incident follows a similar one in April last year when the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to make a similar gesture, grabbing his genitals, after a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

