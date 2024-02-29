Russia changes LNG shipments to China amid growing security fears

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the London Stock Exchange Group indicates a notable shift in Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to China, with vessels now being redirected along the longer Cape of Good Hope route. This decision comes in response to escalating security risks posed by attacks launched by the Yemeni Houthi group, prompting fuel-producing nations, including Russia, to seek alternative shipping routes to Asia to mitigate these threats.



The conflict in the Red Sea region, particularly the heightened risk of Houthi attacks, has compelled countries exporting LNG to opt for routes circumventing the Red Sea. Despite the Suez Canal offering the shortest route between Asia and Europe, the increased security risks have necessitated a strategic reevaluation of shipping routes. Consequently, ships delivering LNG to Asia are now traversing around the southern tip of Africa, lengthening their journey by approximately 10 days.



The decision to divert LNG shipments via the Cape of Good Hope route not only aims to safeguard against potential security threats but also addresses the rising insurance premiums associated with navigating the Red Sea. The surge in premiums for vessels traversing the Red Sea route has contributed to higher transportation costs, prompting fuel-producing nations to explore alternative shipping options to minimize financial implications.



However, while the alternative route serves as a precautionary measure to mitigate security risks, it also presents logistical challenges and exacerbates existing issues, such as the global tanker shortage. Moscow, in particular, faces additional hurdles due to Western sanctions imposed on the country, further complicating its LNG export operations.



Recent data from the London Stock Exchange Group highlights a specific instance of this strategic shift, with the LNG tanker named "LNG Geneva" altering its route from the Murmansk region in Russia to the port of Jieyang in China. Loaded with Russian LNG on January 3 near Kildin Island, the tanker opted for the Cape of Good Hope route, ultimately arriving at its destination in China on February 16. This adjustment underscores the adaptive measures being taken by energy exporters to navigate complex geopolitical challenges and ensure the continued flow of LNG shipments to key markets.

