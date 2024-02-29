AUS hosts ASQ EMEA 2024, driving quality excellence forward

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, February 29, 2024 – Organized by the American Society of Quality (ASQ)-EMEA region and hosted by American University of Sharjah (AUS), the 2024 American Society for Quality EMEA Conference (ASQ EMEA 2024) drew over 150 delegates from around the globe, facilitating discussions on cutting-edge advancements in quality engineering and management.

Renowned industry experts and researchers delivered keynote speeches, covering a spectrum of topics such as quality management, excellence programs, standards, innovation and digital transformation. Preconference workshops explored specialized areas including Lean Six Sigma methodologies, Process reengineering and big data analytics, enriching participants' understanding of quality enhancement efforts.

"Hosting the ASQ EMEA 2024 conference at American University of Sharjah has been a momentous occasion for us. It provided an unparalleled opportunity to engage with leading global minds in quality engineering and management, fostering rich discussions on reshaping quality paradigms in our increasingly digital world," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering and Conference Chair.

The conference also included the EMEA ASQ Student Competition, which showcased the innovative endeavors of undergraduate and graduate students, highlighting the role of quality methods in enhancing operational effectiveness.

"This conference has been an exceptional gathering, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and dialogue among quality professionals. Witnessing the enthusiastic engagement and commitment of attendees toward elevating quality standards reaffirms the critical importance of collaborative efforts in achieving excellence across industries," said Dr. Mahmoud Awad, Professor of Industrial Engineering at AUS and Conference Co-chair.

The conference exhibitions offered attendees a chance to discover services tailored to deliver unique value. Exhibitors presented a wide range of offerings, from advanced technology solutions to inventive methodologies and tools aimed at improving quality practices across diverse industries.

“ASQ extends its heartfelt gratitude to the generous sponsors whose support has made this event possible, SEWA and Dubai Chambers. We are deeply appreciative of our partnership with the American University of Sharjah. Hosting the ASQ EMEA Conference on this iconic campus provided a convenient backdrop for discussions on the expertise and progress made in Quality and Excellence within the region. We thank all speakers and participants; together, we are shaping the future of quality practices and fostering a culture of continuous improvement much needed for the success of businesses," said Nancy Nouaimeh, ASQ EMEA Region Director.

The event partners included Realwear and the Saudi Quality Council, while silver sponsors comprised Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and Dubai Chambers.

By engaging in conferences, workshops and initiatives that foster interdisciplinary dialogue and promote the exchange of ideas, the AUS College of Engineering continuously enriches its portfolio.





