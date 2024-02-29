IATA achieves record safety milestones in commercial air travel

(MENAFN) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) made a significant announcement on Wednesday, revealing that the preceding year had witnessed an unprecedented level of safety in commercial air travel, despite the substantial resurgence in passenger flights. According to IATA's annual report, 2023 stood out as the safest year on record, with a remarkable absence of fatal accidents barring a tragic incident involving an "ATR" aircraft operated by Nepalese carrier "Yeti" during a domestic flight, resulting in the loss of 72 lives.



The report highlighted that out of a total of 29 recorded accidents in 2023, none resulted in fatalities or the destruction of the aircraft. This stark contrast with the previous year's figures, which saw a total of 42 accidents, including five fatal incidents claiming the lives of 158 individuals, underscores the remarkable strides made in enhancing aviation safety standards.



IATA's criteria for categorizing accidents as non-catastrophic involve incidents causing damage exceeding one million dollars or equivalent to 10 percent of the aircraft's value. However, it's important to note that IATA's statistics specifically pertain to commercial air travel and do not encompass other categories such as military, private, maintenance, or training flights.



The association emphasized that 2023 marked a historic milestone, with the lowest mortality risk and accident rates ever recorded in the aviation industry. Notably, IATA revealed a staggering statistic indicating that, on average, an individual would have to embark on an air journey every day for over 103,000 years to be involved in a fatal accident, underscoring the exceptional safety standards achieved in commercial air travel.

