United States Barley Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ United States Barley Market Report by Type (Covered, Two-Row Barley, Six-Row Barley, Hulless), Grade (Food Grade, Feed Grade, Malt Grade), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Seed Industry, Personal Care, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The United States barley market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

4.1% during

2024-2032.

The United States barley market within the agricultural sector, is witnessing significant growth, driven by its diverse applications in food, beverage, and animal feed industries. Additionally, the rising demand for barley, primarily grown in the northern states like Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota, owing to its adaptability to different climatic conditions and its relatively short growing season, is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, several other factors, including domestic consumption patterns, export needs, and climatic conditions affecting crop yields, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of barley in the food sector, in products like cereals, bread, and health foods, due to its nutritional benefits, such as high fiber content and essential vitamins and minerals, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

United States Barley Market Trends:

Additionally, the increasing use of barley in the brewing industry, where it serves as a key ingredient in beer production, is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of craft beer that has boosted the demand for high-quality malting barley, with a rising number of microbreweries experimenting with different barley varieties to create unique flavors and textures, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the growing utilization of barley in the animal feed sector as a preferred feed grain for livestock, especially in regions where corn and other feed grains are less available or more expensive, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the ongoing local demand for health-conscious consumption, the evolving preferences of the beer industry, and the global trade dynamics are projected to drive the United States barley market over the forecasted period.

United States Barley Market Report Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Covered

Two-Row Barley

Six-Row Barley Hulless

Grade Insights:



Food Grade

Feed Grade Malt Grade

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores Online Stores

Industry Vertical Insights:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Seed Industry

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Nutraceuticals Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

