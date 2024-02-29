Big B, Ram Gopal Varma Have 'Non-Stop Breather Conversation' On 'Films, AI'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan met filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma while he was in Hyderabad for the“last day at work” and had revealed that they had a“non-stop breather conversation” on“films, content and AI”.

Big B took to his blog and wrote:“The last day at work in the elms of the city of Hyderabad, get visited by the exalted genius and his thoughts and expressions, that are mysterious and mystifying - Ram Gopal Varma, alias Ramu.”

“And he pours out in a non-stop breather conversation on film contents and the much talked about and meticulously practiced - AI Where are we going .. ? a mystery unknown and in its changes and revolutions by the day almost.”

He added:“Fact was never looked upon with doubt and skepticism, and disbelief as it is today... what be real, non fake, is ever up for debate and discussion each hour... living side by side... almost complimenting each other... but never the belief that it be the truest and correct... information has 'inform' in it for its delivery... but does it really inform.

“Or does it simply put out for its content existence... impotence and all... as what was expressed some time back in the days of the year gone by.”

The cine icon and RGV have been friends for years and have even worked in films such as the 'Sarkar' franchise and 'Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag'.

The thespian will next be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.