Gaza Suffers 145 Days Of Bloodshed, Hunger Amid International Silence

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation carried out 8 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 76 people and wounding 110 in the last 24 hours. This brings the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza to 29,954 and the injury toll to 70,325 since 7 October.

Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, announced on Wednesday that the hospital would stop working later today due to a lack of fuel, caused by the Israeli war on the Strip that has lasted for about 5 months.

He said in a press conference:“The hospital will stop working from today because of the fuel shortage,” and repeated his request to provide the medical complex with fuel to save the patients. He added that the hospital witnessed the death of many patients in the past few days due to the shortage of medicine, food, and fuel, including 4 children.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that humanitarian aid convoys were still under attack, and accused Israel of blocking their access to northern Gaza and some parts of the south.

The agency said that 44% of UNRWA schools in the Gaza Strip were damaged or destroyed.

In a related matter, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that Israel and the United States would not achieve through politics what they failed to achieve on the battlefield, and stressed that any“flexibility we show in negotiations comes from our concern for our people and our respect for their great sacrifices.”

On the ground, the Israeli occupation army said that 26 of its soldiers were wounded in the fighting in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, and said that the number of wounded had increased to 3,007 soldiers since the beginning of the war in Gaza. The occupation army said that 468 of the wounded officers and soldiers were in critical condition.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters hit an Israeli Merkava tank and a bulldozer with Tandom and RPG shells in the western axis of Khan Yunis. Earlier on Wednesday, the Al-Quds Brigades showed footage of what it said was its fighters, in cooperation with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, targeting Israeli gatherings and vehicles east of Jabalia with mortar shells.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that it attacked an Israeli force hiding in a building in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, with a missile, and that it“eliminated” that force.

Al-Qassam also said that it hit an occupation troop carrier with two devices“planted beforehand” in the Abasan al-Kabira area.

The Brigades said that its fighters clashed with an Israeli special force at close range west of Khan Yunis, and confirmed that the clash resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of another.