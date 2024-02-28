Check Point Survey Reveals End User Experience Emerges As Paramount In SASE Implementation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Insights from Over 608-Security Professionals Highlight the Shift Towards User-Centric Security Solutions.

DUBAI, UAE- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, has published a global survey with insights from 608 security professionals, which highlights the critical importance of end user experience in the adoption and implementation of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions. An overwhelming 72% of respondents identified the end user experience, encompassing seamless onboarding and uninterrupted access, as their primary concern, underscoring a significant shift in the cybersecurity landscape towards user-centric design.

The survey provides a nuanced understanding of SASE adoption, revealing that while the journey towards full SASE implementation is ongoing, there a pronounced interest in the security aspects of the framework,particularly ZTNA and SWG. This reflects a broader industry trend of prioritizing security measures that facilitate secure, direct internet access for cloud applications, aligning with the zero-trust principle.

As organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the survey underscores a growing acknowledgment of the need for cybersecurity solutions that do not just protect against threats but do so in a way that enhances, rather than hinders, user experience. This aligns perfectly with Check Point vision of integrating advanced AI technologies to ensure both security and usability across its Infinity Platform.

Survey Highlights:

● User Experience Reigns Supreme: The survey highlights a paradigm shift with 72% of security professionals ranking end user experience as their top priority, emphasizing the need for SASE solutions that guarantee seamless user interaction without compromising security.

● Demand for Unified Solutions: Reflecting a notable trend, over half of the surveyed professionals expressed a preference for acquiring SASE components from a single vendor, pointing towards a market leaning more towards integrated, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

● Zero Trust and Secure Web Gateway at the Forefront: When delving into specific SASE features, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) emerged as the most valued components, receiving 73% and 58% of respondents votes, respectively. This preference indicates a strong inclination towards robust security measures that also support superior user experiences.

These findings serve not only as a validation of Harmony SASE strategic focus on enhancing user experience within the cybersecurity domain but also as a clear indicator of the evolving expectations from SASE solutions across industries.

