MWC 2024: Unveiling Huawei CBG's Business Growth And Innovation Paving The Way For A High-End Brand

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As the curtains rise on MWC 2024, Huawei CBG unveils its strategic vision, underpinned by a fusion of high-end sophistication, fashion-forward aesthetics, and unparalleled technological prowess. Let's delve into the remarkable journey of Huawei CBG as it paves the way for a future where innovation knows no bounds.

In the fast-paced world of technology, staying ahead of the curve is not merely an aspiration but a necessity for businesses aiming to thrive. In 2023, Huawei CBG (Consumer Business Group) demonstrated innovation and resilience, shattering longstanding technical barriers and making significant strides across various markets, including wearables, audio, tablets, PCs, and smartphones. This pivotal year not only solidified Huawei's reputation as a high-end brand among global consumers but also set the stage for even greater achievements in 2024.

Elevating Huawei's Global Presence: A Testament to Success

The business performance of Huawei CBG in 2023 is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Huawei's smartphones and wearable devices garnered market share globally, with growth rates and praises from industry experts.

In China's highly competitive smartphone market, Huawei secured a 14 per cent market share in Q4 2023, ranking fourth and achieving a remarkable 47 per cent annual growth rate. Moreover, Huawei's performance in the global high-end phone market, as highlighted by Counterpoint Research, solidifies its position as a leading player, with a 5% market share and a two per cent year-on-year increase in shipments.

Huawei's smartwatch shipments witnessed a remarkable 56 per cent year-on-year growth in Q3 2023, positioning the company as a key player in the global smartwatch market. Three months after its launch, global shipments of HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 totaled over 2.5 million units, making HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 Huawei's best-selling smartwatch.

Huawei's success story is fueled by its unwavering commitment to research and development, with the company investing over 10 per cent of its sales revenue in R&D every year. With a total R&D investment exceeding CNY977.3 billion over the past decade, Huawei continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation.

The company's extensive patent portfolio, which includes over 120,000 valid global patents, underscores its status as a global leader in innovation. Huawei's partnerships with leading ICT companies and its contributions to international patent cooperation initiatives further highlight its commitment to advancing technology on a global scale.

Revolutionizing the Wearable Technology Landscape

Huawei's foray into wearable technology in 2023 saw the launch of the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, a testament to the company's commitment to merging technology with aesthetics. HUAWEI WATCH 4 Series devices are the first watch models to support a health glance feature, which makes health management effortless and accessible. HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is also the first smartwatch to support two-way BeiDou satellite messaging; it also comes with an Expedition mode and 100-meter dive-level water resistance capability, making it a must-have outdoor companion for intrepid explorers.

Huawei has invested heavily in R&D in the wearable field, ranking high in terms of R&D investment and the number of patents in the fitness and health field. By the end of 2023, Huawei had filed more than 800 patent applications. In 2023, Huawei unveiled its third Health Lab in Helsinki, Finland.

Huawei wearable devices have obtained six medical certificates in the Chinese mainland and medical device certificates in 12 other countries or regions. Huawei intends to pursue new registrations and certifications in other jurisdictions to make its innovative products and services available to more consumers.

Empowering Productivity with Smart Office Solutions

Huawei's tablet business witnessed significant growth in 2023, with the company shipping over 100 million tablets over the past decade. Huawei tablets have evolved from entertainment-centric devices to supporting a wide range of cutting-edge productive features.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2" took Huawei tablets to new heights with its unprecedented flexible OLED screen, slimmed-down body, narrow bezels, sky-high screen-to-body ratio, immersive audio, robust network connections, and rapid charging. Huawei is committed to the tablet-driven 'Creation of Beauty' through powerful new writing and drawing capabilities. The unique PaperMatte Display used on Huawei tablets provides a paper-like viewing experience with minimal glare and eye strain. HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) is the first device powered by NearLink technology, also the first Tablet stylus to support 10,000+ pressure sensing levels, making digital writing, drawing, and creation seamless.

Huawei tablets make digital creative tools more accessible than ever. Initiatives like our global GoPaint contest and increased R&D investments in digital creation are sure to make tablet-driven creation the new normal.

Breaking Barriers and Setting Trends in the Smartphone Industry

At MWC 2024, Huawei also unveiled ULTIMATE DESIGN in 2023, an all-new premium smartphone brand featuring ultimate aesthetics, craftsmanship, and innovation, and released HUAWEI Mate 60 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN, which has found a place in the high-end phone market with cutting-edge technological innovation and excellent services.

Huawei's flagship smartphones in 2023, particularly the HUAWEI Mate 60 Series, captivated consumers with their groundbreaking features and exquisite designs. Huawei achieved a significant milestone by incorporating satellite communications technology into everyday smartphones in China, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even in remote areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

The introduction of the HUAWEI Mate X3 further underscored Huawei's commitment to innovation in the foldable phone segment. With its super light and slim foldable design, combined with advanced materials like Kunlun Glass, the Mate X3 redefined durability and user experience in the foldable smartphone market.

Looking Ahead: Huawei's Vision for 2024 and Beyond

As Huawei embarks on its journey into 2024, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative, high-end products and services that redefine consumer experiences. With a focus on personalised lifestyles and cutting-edge technologies, Huawei is poised to further expand its global presence and solidify its position as a leading high-end brand in the technology industry.